BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Brookside Police Department is investigating after a shooting that left one dead and another injured Thursday evening.

BPD Chief Henry Irby confirmed that at approximately 5:58 p.m., officers responded to the Village Circle community on a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found two men who were shot.

One man was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Chief Irby, there is no danger to the community at this time as this is believed to be a domestic-related situation. No one is in custody at this time.

