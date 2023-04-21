BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating the scene of a homicide Friday afternoon.

According to BPD public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, police were notified of a high number of ShotSpotter alerts near Steiner Avenue Southwest at around 3 p.m. An officer who was patrolling the area was flagged down by a citizen who told him a person had been shot.

The officer then located an unresponsive “middle-aged male” victim. He was transported to UAB Hospital and pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation suggests the victim and suspect may have been involved in an argument at a nearby grocery store, where shots were initially fired. The shooting then continued into the 2300 block of Steiner Avenue Southwest, where investigators are gathering evidence.

No arrests have been made at this time. No other information is available as police continue to investigate.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.