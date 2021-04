BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting at Patton Park took the life of one and hospitalized three on Easter Sunday.

The Birmingham Police Department responded to a shooting at Patton Park Sunday around 7 p.m. where one person was killed and leaving three injured.

Two individuals were taken to a local hospital in serious condition and another with life-threating injuries.

