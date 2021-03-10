1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Bessemer hotel

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting took place at the Red Roof Inn in Bessemer Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The Bessemer Police Department were called to a report of shots being fire at the Red Roof Inn located near the 4900 block of Academy Court just after midnight Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers found Cory Lamont Peterson, 35, shot and was considered to have a life threatening injury. Peterson was transported to UAB West by ambulance and died at the hospital.

During the call for service two other men were also shot in the same incident. Neither were on the scene upon police arrival and both arrived at UAB West by private car.

Both men had non life threatening gun shot wounds and were treated and released.

The investigation is still ongoing.