SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead and a woman was shot in Sylacauga late Wednesday night.

Sylacauga Police said 46-year-old Bradford Franklin Isbell was found dead outside a home on Harper Springs Road around 10 p.m. A 32-year-old woman was also found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshots.

The female victim was flown by Life Saver to UAB Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Taskforce ask anyone with information regarding the case to call 256-401-2464 or report anonymously to the tip line at 256-249-4716.