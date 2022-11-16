BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are working to determine the age of a female that died in a shooting in north Eastlake Wednesday morning.

According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 500 block of 80th Street North after receiving a SpotShotter alert shortly after 8:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an SUV that had crashed into a utility pole with at least six people inside, including three children. Two people inside the vehicle were shot.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived and pronounced one victim dead at the scene and transported an adult female to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the BPD at 205-254-1764.

