CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead and another injured.

According to CPD, officers arrived at 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing community around 6:34 p.m. Officers then noticed two men had been shot and one was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Johnny Lee Marbury, 33, of Childersburg was transported to UAB Hospital by LifeSaver, where he died from his injuries.

The second victim, Nelson Seals, 28, of Childersburg was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center and UAB where he received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information, contact CPD Investigations at 256-378-5747 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.