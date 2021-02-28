1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Auburn attempted robbery

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is dead following an attempted robbery in Auburn Sunday evening.

The Auburn Police Department received a call around 4 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 300 block of White Street of shots being fired.

When first responders arrived, they discovered two men with gunshot wounds.

According to the homeowner at the address of the incident, it appears that the two men attempted to rob him, and he defended himself.

One of the men were transported to East Alabama Medical Center ER where he died of his injuries. The other individual was airlifted to Columbus Piedmont Midtown Hospital with life threatening injuries. His condition is currently unknown.

The identities of both men are being withheld at this time as authorities notify their families.

Auburn police say that this was not a random occurrence and there is no known threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.