1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Morton Simpson housing community shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was shot and killed at the Morton Simpson house community in Birmingham Wednesday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Birmingham Police Department responded to a shooting on the 900 block of 44th Place North in the Morton Simpson housing community. Upon arrival, authorities discovered two men shot.

One man was transported to UAB with non-life threatening injuries. The other victim was found dead by BPD at the scene. According to investigations, an argument between the men led to an exchange of gunfire.

