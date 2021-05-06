1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Brighton shooting

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, a shooting in Brighton sent a woman to the hospital and took the life of a man, according to authorities.

The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Department reports that deputies were called to Brighton just after 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night to investigate reports of shots fired in the area. While patrolling near 7th Avenue in Brighton, deputies heard additional shots being fired nearby and quickly went towards that location.

Just one block away, on 8th Avenue, deputies discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds, lying near his vehicle. First responders were called for assistance, but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to witnesses at the 8th Avenue location, they heard shots fired and then saw a white car flee the scene.

Shortly afterwards, deputies received a call that a woman suffering from a possible gunshot wound, had arrived at UAB hospital for treatment. She reported that the injuries had occurred in the Brighton area. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

The investigation is ongoing.