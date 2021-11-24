1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and a woman were shot while sitting in their car late Tuesday night near the Graymont neighborhood of Birmingham.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest on reports of a person shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Michael Martez Johnson, 32, of Birmingham, was found dead in the driver’s seat of the car. Officers also discovered a woman passenger was also shot and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and then fired multiple shots into the victim’s car before fleeing the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

