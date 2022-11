TUSALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa are on the scene of a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning.

According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, a woman fired shots at the car of another woman that she got into a physical altercation with inside a bar at Temerson Square.

A person inside the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time. The VCU is continuing to investigate.