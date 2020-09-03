1 injured in Jefferson County shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement is working a case where a man was shot in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Money of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to the hospital with unknown conditions. Another man was detained.

According to the authorities, the incident happened on Oak Drive East.

An ambulance was captured leaving the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

