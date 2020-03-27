1 injured in Fairfield shooting Thursday night

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) -- A Walker County man is behind bars after his girlfriend was found dead in her home Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday morning, Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith held a press conference where he said that at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to a home in the 4000 block of Hwy. 269 in Parrish regarding reports of a burglary. When they arrived, they found Stacey Hogan, 50, unresponsive on the floor.