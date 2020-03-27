1 injured in Fairfield shooting Thursday night

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The following information was released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning:
“Shortly after 10 PM on Thursday, March 26, 2020, two males were walking to the Citgo Station on Valley Road in Fairfield. When the subjects reached an alleyway adjacent to the store, a gray Jeep SUV pulled up alongside the two and verbally confronted them. The driver of the SUV, an unknown black male, fired shots at the two subjects, hitting one of them in the arm. The two subjects ran into the Citgo Station for help. The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Detectives are continuing with the investigation.”
