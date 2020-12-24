1 injured in Center Point shooting

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday night in Center Point.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 15th Terrace NE in Center Point to investigate a call on a fight in the parking lot at Charter East Apartments. Shortly after, a second call was taken, reporting that a person had been shot.

A man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries that were not life-threatening. The shooting is being investigated.