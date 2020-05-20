1 injured in Bessemer shooting Wednesday

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — One man was taken to UAB hospital after being injured in a shooting.
Around 2 p.m., Bessemer police responded to a 1600 block of Fairfax Alley. There they found a man suffering a gunshot wound.
He was taken to UAB hospital with serious injuries, authorities report.
At this time, there are no suspects in custody.
