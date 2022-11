BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on a roadway in front of Huffman High School on Thanksgiving evening.

According to BPD public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, a person was found shot with non-life-threatening injuries near 950 Springville Road at 5:20 p.m.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

