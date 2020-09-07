1 injured during shooting at Calera Walmart parking lot over alleged road rage incident

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Arrests were made Sunday night following a shooting in the parking lot of the Calera Walmart.

According to the Calera Police Department, one person was seriously injured in what appears to have started as a road rage incident and continued into the Walmart parking lot, where the shooting happened. All the individuals involved are now in custody and the scene was being processed Sunday.

No charges have been announced and no names have been released for the people involved.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Calera Police Department at 205-668-3505.

