JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Jasper Police Department is currently investigating after a person was shot Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in the area of Pediatric Drive off Highway 78. The victim was transported for medical treatment by Regional Paramedic Services with unknown injuries. JPD says this is an active investigation, but there is no evidence of any danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Jasper Police at (205) 221-2121. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 and remain anonymous.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.