BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed and another was injured in a Birmingham shooting late Sunday night.

According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to 6th Avenue and 9th Street North around 10:36 p.m. on reports of two people shot. Police arrived on scene to find a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, but the female victim, 43-year-old Yalunda Watts Young, later died from her injuries.

Police said the victims were leaving an establishment when they were shot and it is believed they were targeted.

No arrest has been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case in asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764.