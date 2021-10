CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was shot and another person was taken into custody Sunday night after a shooting in Cullman County near the Phelan community, authorities say.

Deputy Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says that the shooting happened on County Road 702. He says that one person was struck and taken to an area hospital.

Authorities say that the investigation is ongoing.

