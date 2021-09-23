1 hospitalized in I-59 shooting, investigation underway

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was shot on I-59 early Thursday morning.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, a man was driving in a black Camaro got on I-59 at Valley Road when reportedly a dark sedan pulled up beside the man’s car, fired several shots, and was struck.

The victim exited I-59 at the Ensley exit where he saw a ALEA trooper. He pulled over and told the deputy what happened. The man was transported to the hospital.

No further information has been provided.

