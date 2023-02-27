HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the stomach over the weekend in Houston County.

Houston County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 20700 block of East US Hwy. 84 in Gordon to a firearm assault, across from the Bonfire Club. The call came down just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

photos of the scene courtesy of Rickey Stokes News photos of the scene courtesy of Rickey Stokes News

The victim was taken to Southeast Health in Dothan and the wound looks to have been from a shotgun.

It is believed the Houston County Sheriff’s Office is nearing an arrest in the case.