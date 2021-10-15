1 hospitalized after shooting near Birmingham nightclub

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has been hospitalized after they were shot in the leg Friday morning near a Birmingham nightclub.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, the victim was standing outside of a local nightclub several roads of gunfire reportedly started on the 3800 block of Richard Arrington Blvd before moving ending the street.

The injured individual was transported to UAB hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No motive or suspects have been reported. This incident is under investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.