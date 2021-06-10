1 hospitalized after being shot multiple times, suspect in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting in Birmingham early Thursday morning sent someone to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, one person was shot multiple times in the chest when they were dropping someone off on the 1910 block of 14th Avenue North in Birmingham. They were transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The shooting suspect has been taken into custody.

