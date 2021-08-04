1 hospitalized, 2 arrested after unrelated police chases in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men have been arrested and one woman was hospitalized following separate police chases in Tuscaloosa Tuesday night.

The first chase resulted in the arrest of Zyperrion De’Auntrey-Love Dixon, 21, who was charged with attempting to elude, possession of a pistol without a permit, first-degree possession of marijuana and reckless endangerment. The Tuscaloosa Police Department began pursuing Dixon after attempting to pull him over around 11:30 p.m. for speeding, according to a TPD release.

Dixon was traveling at 65-70 miles per hour on Veterans Memorial Parkway, which has a speed limit of 35, in a 2009 Hyundai Sonata. Dixon continued driving east towards Five Points as police pursued the car, but eventually, he and the front-seat passenger exited the car as it reached a dead end on 40 Way East and then rolled down a steep embankment behind the Winn Dixie grocery store at Five Points.

An officer pursuing the car could hear screams from the vehicle as it rolled down the embankment. Dixon and the front-seat passenger had left behind a woman in the back seat. Though the woman was able to exit the car after it stopped rolling, she suffered injuries to her nose and face and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue paramedics treated her on the scene before she was taken to a hospital.

Dixon was later located by a K-9 Officer in the wooded area near the grocery store. He was found with a bag containing 230 grams of marijuana, what appeared to be THC cartridges as well as digital scales before being taken into custody without incident, according to TPD.

As officers continued to search the wooded area for the front-seat passenger, a vehicle flew by them at a high rate of speed, and an officer followed. Authorities said the vehicle, a Honda, refused to stop and reached speeds of 95 miles per hour while driving in the area of Loop and Hargrove Roads before stopping at Second Street East where the driver exited the vehicle, ran to the front door of a residence and then surrendered to police.

Police identified the driver as 25-year-old Christopher Binion, who was arrested and is being held on multiple charges unrelated to the first chase of the evening. The charges include outstanding, unrelated warrants issued by TPD and other agencies. Tuesday’s events added new charges of attempting to elude and several traffic citations.

The front-seat passenger from the first chase has not been located as of Wednesday morning.