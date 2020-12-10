1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after shooting in Jasper mobile home community

Walker County Sheriff’s deputies on scene of shooting at Domaine mobile community in Jasper (CBS 42)

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Jasper Thursday night, local authorities confirm.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, sometime after 9:45 p.m. deputies began investigating a shooting in the Domaine mobile home community on Vallon Circle.

The victim, who was found suffering from a critical gunshot wound, was transported to a Birmingham area hospital.

The detained suspect’s information has not been released at this time. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as new details are available.