1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after shooting in Jasper mobile home community

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Jasper Thursday night, local authorities confirm.
According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, sometime after 9:45 p.m. deputies began investigating a shooting in the Domaine mobile home community on Vallon Circle.
The victim, who was found suffering from a critical gunshot wound, was transported to a Birmingham area hospital.
The detained suspect’s information has not been released at this time. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story, which will be updated as new details are available.
