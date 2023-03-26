BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a person was found dead in the back of an apartment complex’s parking lot Sunday.

According to BPD Assistant Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, the deceased male found in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest at University Crossings Apartments may be as young as 16 or a young adult. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He said the preliminary investigation has revealed there was a shootout between two groups about a half-mile to a mile away from where the victim was found. It was around noon when the BPD Communications Division received reports of gunfire in multiple locations.

“We feel as though the victim was struck by gunfire and was dumped in the back of these apartments,” Fitzgerald said. “We can point out that a south precinct officer while in route to this call observed a vehicle believed to have been involved in this incident. The officer initiated a traffic stop on that vehicle and has detained someone.”

Fitzgerald said the BPD is still working through what that vehicle and detained person’s involvement was in the victim’s death.