1 dies after shooting on Shawnee Lane, BPD investigates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sunday at 7:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Shawnee Lane, Birmingham East Precinct Police respond to a call of an altercation.

When they arrived, officers found two victims inside a vehicle suffering gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to UAB hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue for treatment.

Detectives were later notified one of the victims succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

There are no suspects in custody. The identity of the deceased victim has not been released at this time.

If anyone has information related to the case, they are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.