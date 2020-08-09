1 dead, suspect in custody in Sunday shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Magnolia Village Apartments.

Sunday afternoon, police arrived at the apartment complex and found one victim dead. At this time, there is one suspect in custody.

The suspect has been identified as Jameson Taylor. Official charges have not been posted.

The homicide in still under investigation. Check back for update.

