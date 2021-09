TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed and an infant was injured in a Tuscaloosa shooting Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 4400 block of 20th St. NE around 9:15 a.m.

The infant was last known to be in critical condition.

The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.