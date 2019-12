BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., police officers from the West Precinct responded to the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue SW.

Once officers arrived they found one victim unresponsive and suffering a gunshot wound, police tell CBS 42. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.