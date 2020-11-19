1 dead in shooting on Clubview Circle in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead and another is being questioned by police following a shooting on Clubview Circle in Bessemer.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
