1 dead in shooting on Clubview Circle in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead and another is being questioned by police following a shooting on Clubview Circle in Bessemer.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

