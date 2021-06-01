Midfield man identified as Bessemer shooting victim

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The victim who was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Bessemer has been identified by authorities.

Erik De’Corrius Jones, 22 of Midfield, was shot and killed during a reported assault on the 500 block of 35th Street South in Bessemer.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

ORIGINAL: The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call in the 500 block of 35th Street South just after 3 p.m. and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Bessemer PD says the shooting stemmed from an argument between the old and current boyfriends of a woman. The ex-boyfriend shot the current partner inside the woman’s residence.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

No other information has been released.