Midfield man identified as Bessemer shooting victim

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The victim who was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Bessemer has been identified by authorities.

Erik De’Corrius Jones, 22 of Midfield, was shot and killed during a reported assault on the 500 block of 35th Street South in Bessemer.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

ORIGINAL: The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call in the 500 block of 35th Street South just after 3 p.m. and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Bessemer PD says the shooting stemmed from an argument between the old and current boyfriends of a woman. The ex-boyfriend shot the current partner inside the woman’s residence.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES