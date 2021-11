TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a woman at Hay Court apartment complex in Tuscaloosa Friday afternoon.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the call came in at 4:08 p.m. Friday about a shooting. A woman was found dead at the scene. No suspects are currently in custody.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story.