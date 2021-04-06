1 dead in overnight shooting in Druid Hills neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., north precinct officers were on routine patrol when they heard multiple gunshots fired nearby. Officers then patrolled the 2500 block of 13th Avenue North and found a man lying unresponsive on the side of the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities report.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

At this time, officers do not have a suspect in custody. If anyone has information pertaining to the case, contact Birmingham PD at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.