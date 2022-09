BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday night.

According to BPD, the shooting occurred around 9:30 pm at 3rd Avenue North near 12th street north. A man was shot and transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No suspect is in custody at this time. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.