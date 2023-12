EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — The Eutaw Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Christmas evening.

EPD chief Tommy Johnson confirmed a homicide took place on Monday at 6:45 p.m. in the Branch Heights community in Eutaw. Johnson said a male victim died as a result of the shooting. A male suspect, who knew the victim, has been arrested.

EPD will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday to provide additional information.

