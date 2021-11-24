1 dead in East Jefferson County shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was shot and killed near an Eastern Jefferson County apartment complex on Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to an apartment complex on the 200 block of Chalkville Manor Drive in Birmingham just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of shots fired. JCSO said the dispatcher also heard screaming over the phone.

Upon arrival, deputies found 37-year-old Timothy Darius Biffle inside the apartment, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died.

40-year-old Marcus Ladrell Jenkins was identified as the shooter and stay on scene while the investigation was occuring. Jenkins has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.