CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a domestic violence case where one person was killed.
According to the department, law enforcement were called to the Battleground community Monday night regarding a domestic incident where one person died from a gunshot wound. A suspect, who was not named at the time of the announcement, has been detained.
More information on the case will be released in the coming days.
LATEST POSTS
- Is convalescent plasma transfusion beneficial for COVID-19 patients?
- Family helps abandoned dog with terminal cancer complete his ‘bucket list’
- 1 dead in domestic violence dispute in Cullman County
- Liberty University says Falwell agreed to resign, then reversed course
- Central AL Forecast: Tropical showers today, more from Laura this week