1 dead in domestic violence dispute in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a domestic violence case where one person was killed.

According to the department, law enforcement were called to the Battleground community Monday night regarding a domestic incident where one person died from a gunshot wound. A suspect, who was not named at the time of the announcement, has been detained.

More information on the case will be released in the coming days.

