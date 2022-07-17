BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 34-year-old man was shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday afternoon.

According to Birmingham Police, officers found Rodriquez Amison dead inside a home on 52nd Street North around 5:00 p.m.

Police said Amison was involved in an argument involving a firearm at the home and was shot. A woman was taken custody at the scene of the shooting and is booked at the Birmingham City Jail pending formal charges.

Further details regarding the shooting are unavailable at this time.