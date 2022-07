BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot multiple times in Bessemer Sunday afternoon.

According to Bessemer Police, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at 1300 6th Avenue North. The man was shot inside his parked car with an eight-year-old inside the vehicle. The child was not injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time. BPD encourage those who may have witnessed this to contact them at 205-425-2411.