BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead following a shooting in Birmingham early Monday morning.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, a call came in at about 1:19 a.m. Monday about shots heard in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue South. Upon arrival, officers found Tyrese Jamal Vault, 27, shot to death in the passenger seat of a car.

No suspects have been named and no motive has been determined. Police continue to investigate the shooting.