1 dead following shooting at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex left one person dead Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with BPD, officers with the East Precinct responded to the call of a person shot just before 8 p.m. in the 7500 block of 66th Street South.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the kitchen of an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mauldin says that a person of interest was taken into custody for additional questioning.

