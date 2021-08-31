1 dead, another injured in Pelham shooting

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is dead and a woman has been injured following a double shooting in Pelham Tuesday afternoon, police report.

“Officers are working a double shooting in the 700 block of Hwy 72,” Pelham Police Department posted on social media. “Two people were shot. One has died. The second victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. We are questioning two people right now, and evidence technicians are processing two scenes.”

Police confirmed that the shooting happened between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Two people are being questioned, but are not in custody.

