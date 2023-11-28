BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police Department is investigating after a stabbing led to a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to detective Justin Burmeister, officers received a shots fired call in the 1300 block of Hearn Avenue at around 1:44 p.m. An adult male was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Another adult male was found stabbed and was transported to a local hospital.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the two men got into a fight, which led to the stabbing and then shots being fired. No one is in custody at this time.

