JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — One man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Jackson County.

Deputies said on Sunday they responded to a home on Mimosa Lane in Graceville about an armed person at a residence. Deputies said the suspect, Talmadge Bryant, shot at a person before their arrival.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they encountered Bryant, who was armed. Officials said Bryant refused commands from commands to drop his weapon and pointed it at the responding deputies, and gunfire was exchanged between deputies and Bryant.

Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said all deputies involved in the shooting are safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now leading the investigation. Per agency policy, all deputies are on administrative leave.