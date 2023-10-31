UPDATE: Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit arrested Tywann Long, 20, on one count of murder in connection to the death of Jaylin Reed. More arrests may be possible as the investigation continues. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.

FOSTERS, Ala. (WIAT) — A person is dead after a deadly shooting Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Violent Crimes Unit responded to Timbertop Lane in Fosters on reports of a shooting, according to Captain Jack Kennedy.

“One person was reported dead, Kennedy said. At this time, there is no further information”.

Family members of the victim have identified him as 21-year-old Jaylin Reed. Charlotte McShan is the victim’s aunt, and she says her family is heartbroken and wants justice.

“And whoever did this I don’t understand why, but whoever did it I hope they turn themselves in because it wasn’t right. You left my brother, and my sister-in-law left them hurting. Now we are just trusting in God and he is our only hope right now,” McShan said.

Police canvassed the neighborhood all day Tuesday looking for leads but have not made any arrests. Captain Jack Kennedy could not provide many details as to why the shooting or a motive, but he says the violent crime unit team will work hard until they can give the family of Jaylin Reed justice and closure.

“Obviously we are interviewing all witnesses, and we find any in the neighborhood and we are canvassing the neighborhood for video and we are utilizing other resources we have right here. We are going to do all we can to find whoever is responsible and find out the truth of the matter,” Kennedy said.

Captain Kennedy says this was the 17th homicide this year in Tuscaloosa County.