1 dead after early morning shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting left one woman dead early Sunday morning.

According to BPD, officers with the North Precinct responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North around 3:30 a.m. after hearing gunshots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 30-year-old Donnika Renee Sills lying near the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced Sills dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from an argument, but there are currently no suspects in custody.

If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

