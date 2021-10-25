1 dead after Birmingham shooting, suspect in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An argument between two men ended with gunfire and one man dead at a Birmingham apartment complex Sunday night.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, the suspect involved reported that they had shot someone after 10 p.m. at the Valley Station Apartment Complex on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man dead. Investigators said a fight took place before the shooting between the two men.

The investigation is ongoing.

